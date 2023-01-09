In pics: Mahindra Thar 2WD launched in India 6 Photos . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 05:49 PM IST Govind Choudhary The Thar 2WD will be available in AX (O) and LX trims. Deliveries of the new Thar will commence from January 14. Notably, these prices are introductory and will be applicable for the first 10,000 initial bookings. 1/6The Mahindra Thar 2WD comes at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5-litre diesel model whereas the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol AT is priced at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). (Mahindra) 2/6The Thar 2WD will be available in AX (O) and LX trims. (Mahindra) 3/6The Thar 2WD and 4WD seem identical and get two new exterior paint options on the Thar which can be Blazing Bronze and the Everest White. (Mahindra) 4/6 Thar gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, electrically adjustable outside mirrors, cruise control and LED daytime running lamps. (Mahindra) 5/6The Thar 2WD comes with a cubical hole in space of the 4x4 selector on the 4WD model. (Mahindra) 6/6 The 4WD models will now get an electronic brake locking differential instead of a mechanical locking differential. (Mahindra)