In pics: Mahindra XUV.e9 electric SUV 5 Photos . Updated: 11 Feb 2023, 10:53 PM IST Neha Saini Automaker Mahindra recently showcased the Mahindra XUV.e9 electric SUV in India today. The EV was previously displayed in the UK. Here’s a quick look at the all-new Mahindra XUV.e9 electric SUV 1/5Mahindra XUV.e9 electric SUV is in a concept form. 2/5The electric SUV is expected to go into production from April of 2025. 3/5This SUV measures 4,790 mm in length. 4/5It has a width of 1,905 mm and 1,690 mm tall. It also gets a 2,775 mm wheelbase. 5/5Mahindra XUV.e9 range will be the first to hit factory lines by the end of 2024