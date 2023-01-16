OPEN APP
In pics: Mahindra XUV400 EV launched at 15.99 lakh

7 Photos . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 06:39 PM IST Deepti Govind
  • M&M announced the prices of its electric compact SUV XUV400, avaialble in EC and EL variants, priced between 15.99 lakh and 18.99 lakh (Both ex-showroom).
1/7M&M announced the prices of its electric compact SUV XUV400, avaialble in EC and EL variants, priced between 15.99 lakh and 18.99 lakh (Both ex-showroom).  (Mahindra)
2/7Notably, the price mentioned above is an introductory price for the first 5,000 bookings.  (Mahindra)
3/7Booking of EV will begin from January 26, 2023.  (Mahindra)
4/7The Mahindra XUV400 EC draws power from a 34.5 kWh lithium battery whereas the XUV400 EL is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery.  (Mahindra)
5/7The Mahindra XUV400 EC offers a range of 375 km on a single charge while XUV400 EL offers a range of 456 km.  (Mahindra)
6/7The automaker claims that XUV400 EV can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds making it fastest acceleration capacity in the non-luxury segment.  (Mahindra)
7/7The electric SUV offers three driving modes- Fun, Fast and Fearless.  (Mahindra)
