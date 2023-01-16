In pics: Mahindra XUV400 EV launched at ₹15.99 lakh 7 Photos . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 06:39 PM IST Deepti Govind M&M announced the prices of its electric compact SUV XUV400, avaialble in EC and EL variants, priced between ₹15.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (Both ex-showroom). 1/7M&M announced the prices of its electric compact SUV XUV400, avaialble in EC and EL variants, priced between ₹15.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (Both ex-showroom). (Mahindra) 2/7Notably, the price mentioned above is an introductory price for the first 5,000 bookings. (Mahindra) 3/7Booking of EV will begin from January 26, 2023. (Mahindra) 4/7The Mahindra XUV400 EC draws power from a 34.5 kWh lithium battery whereas the XUV400 EL is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery. (Mahindra) 5/7The Mahindra XUV400 EC offers a range of 375 km on a single charge while XUV400 EL offers a range of 456 km. (Mahindra) 6/7The automaker claims that XUV400 EV can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds making it fastest acceleration capacity in the non-luxury segment. (Mahindra) 7/7The electric SUV offers three driving modes- Fun, Fast and Fearless. (Mahindra)