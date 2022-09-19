OPEN APP

In pics: Man climbs 48-storey skyscraper in Paris to mark his 60th birthday

6 Photos . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 09:47 AM IST Livemint

French 'Spiderman' climber Alain Robert, climbed t... more

1/6Alain Robert, a free climber dubbed ‘French Spiderman’ climbed a 48-storey skyscraper on Saturday to fulfill the goal he had set for himself when he turned 60 (REUTERS)
2/6Robert climbed the 187-meter (613-foot) Tour TotalEnergies building without a harness, using just his  bare hands, climbing shoes and a bag of chalk powder to stop the sweating.  (REUTERS)
3/6'I promised myself several years ago that when I reached 60, I would climb that tower again because 60 symbolises retirement age in France and I thought that was a nice touch,' Robert said while speaking to news agency reeuters (REUTERS)
4/6He started climbing in 1975, practising on the cliffs close to Valence, his hometown in southern France. He started climbing alone in 1977 and quickly rose to the top. (AP)
5/6Even though Robert has climbed the Totalenergies Tower several times, this time he wanted to raise awareness about the need for climate change action (REUTERS)
6/6He has scaled more than 150 tall buildings all over the world, including the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Eiffel Tower, and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. (AP)
