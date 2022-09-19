In pics: Man climbs 48-storey skyscraper in Paris to mark his 60th birthday

6 Photos . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 09:47 AM IST

Share Via

French 'Spiderman' climber Alain Robert, climbed t... moreFrench 'Spiderman' climber Alain Robert, climbed the TotalEnergies tower in La Defense near Paris on his 60th birthday