In pics: Man climbs 48-storey skyscraper in Paris to mark his 60th birthday

6 Photos . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 09:47 AM IST

French 'Spiderman' climber Alain Robert, climbed the TotalEnergies tower in La Defense near Paris on his 60th birthday

1/6Alain Robert, a free climber dubbed ‘French Spiderman’ climbed a 48-storey skyscraper on Saturday to fulfill the goal he had set for himself when he turned 60

2/6Robert climbed the 187-meter (613-foot) Tour TotalEnergies building without a harness, using just his bare hands, climbing shoes and a bag of chalk powder to stop the sweating.

3/6'I promised myself several years ago that when I reached 60, I would climb that tower again because 60 symbolises retirement age in France and I thought that was a nice touch,' Robert said while speaking to news agency reeuters

4/6He started climbing in 1975, practising on the cliffs close to Valence, his hometown in southern France. He started climbing alone in 1977 and quickly rose to the top.

5/6Even though Robert has climbed the Totalenergies Tower several times, this time he wanted to raise awareness about the need for climate change action