Business News/ Photos / In Pics: Manish Malhotra marks one year of Dubai Flagship, showcases international collection

In Pics: Manish Malhotra marks one year of Dubai Flagship, showcases international collection

5 Photos . Updated: 19 Feb 2025, 04:30 PM IST Livemint

Manish Malhotra marked the first anniversary of his Dubai flagship with a spectacular fashion show that seamlessly blended Bollywood glamour with global couture. The event featured Malhotra's intricate designs, celebrating Indian artistry with a modern twist. 

Valery Kaufman on the runway at Manish Malhotra's Dubai show, elegantly showcasing his World Collection (X)

1/5Valery Kaufman on the runway at Manish Malhotra's Dubai show, elegantly showcasing his World Collection (X)

Manish Malhotra with showstopper models, Valery Kaufman and Adriana Lima at Dubai Flagship Show, displaying a blend of Bollywood glamour, global fashion, and an iconic couture moment. (Instagram)

2/5Manish Malhotra with showstopper models, Valery Kaufman and Adriana Lima at Dubai Flagship Show, displaying a blend of Bollywood glamour, global fashion, and an iconic couture moment. (Instagram)

Adriana Lima making her debut runway for Manish Malhotra, adding star power to the unforgettable evening (Instagram)

3/5Adriana Lima making her debut runway for Manish Malhotra, adding star power to the unforgettable evening (Instagram)

Manish Malhotra's collection was inspired by Dubai's distinctive aesthetic, combining its modern elegance and cultural charm. This influence led to the creation of some of his most iconic designs (X)

4/5Manish Malhotra's collection was inspired by Dubai's distinctive aesthetic, combining its modern elegance and cultural charm. This influence led to the creation of some of his most iconic designs (X)

Manish Malhotra with Valery Kaufman solidifying his status as a leading global designer and highlighting the continued success of his Dubai store. (X)

5/5Manish Malhotra with Valery Kaufman solidifying his status as a leading global designer and highlighting the continued success of his Dubai store. (X)

