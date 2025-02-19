In Pics: Manish Malhotra marks one year of Dubai Flagship, showcases international collection

5 Photos . Updated: 19 Feb 2025, 04:30 PM IST

Manish Malhotra marked the first anniversary of his Dubai flagship with a spectacular fashion show that seamlessly blended Bollywood glamour with global couture. The event featured Malhotra's intricate designs, celebrating Indian artistry with a modern twist.

1/5Valery Kaufman on the runway at Manish Malhotra's Dubai show, elegantly showcasing his World Collection (X)

2/5Manish Malhotra with showstopper models, Valery Kaufman and Adriana Lima at Dubai Flagship Show, displaying a blend of Bollywood glamour, global fashion, and an iconic couture moment. (Instagram)

3/5Adriana Lima making her debut runway for Manish Malhotra, adding star power to the unforgettable evening (Instagram)

4/5Manish Malhotra's collection was inspired by Dubai's distinctive aesthetic, combining its modern elegance and cultural charm. This influence led to the creation of some of his most iconic designs (X)