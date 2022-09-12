OPEN APP

In pics: Maruti's journey of 40 years

Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 04:32 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Limited recently completed its... more

First Maruti 800 car owner Harpal Singh with his wife Gulshan Veer the first Muruti Car owner, at his house green park. (Raj/HT)
1/5First Maruti 800 car owner Harpal Singh with his wife Gulshan Veer the first Muruti Car owner, at his house green park. (Raj/HT)
Maruti car assembly line at Maruti factory in Gurgaon. Ceremony of the five millionth Maruti vehicle. (SN/HT)
2/5Maruti car assembly line at Maruti factory in Gurgaon. Ceremony of the five millionth Maruti vehicle. (SN/HT)
Maruti Esteem is fitting alloy wheels as standard equipment for the first time.
3/5Maruti Esteem is fitting alloy wheels as standard equipment for the first time.
Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Udyog Ltd, Jagdish Khattar, with the newly launched Grand Vitara -2007.
4/5Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Udyog Ltd, Jagdish Khattar, with the newly launched Grand Vitara -2007.
Jagdish Khattar , Managing Director Maruti Udyog Ltd. at the launch of  ALTO new model of Maruti  2000
5/5Jagdish Khattar , Managing Director Maruti Udyog Ltd. at the launch of  ALTO new model of Maruti  2000
