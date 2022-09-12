In pics: Maruti's journey of 40 years 5 Photos . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 04:32 PM IST Livemint Maruti Suzuki India Limited recently completed its... moreMaruti Suzuki India Limited recently completed its 40 years of collaboration with Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan. The joint venture between Maruti Udyog and Suzuki started on February 24, 1981. The company started its production in 1983 with the Maruti 800. 1/5First Maruti 800 car owner Harpal Singh with his wife Gulshan Veer the first Muruti Car owner, at his house green park. (Raj/HT) 2/5Maruti car assembly line at Maruti factory in Gurgaon. Ceremony of the five millionth Maruti vehicle. (SN/HT) 3/5Maruti Esteem is fitting alloy wheels as standard equipment for the first time. 4/5Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Udyog Ltd, Jagdish Khattar, with the newly launched Grand Vitara -2007. 5/5Jagdish Khattar , Managing Director Maruti Udyog Ltd. at the launch of ALTO new model of Maruti 2000