In pics: Maruti Suzuki Fronx unveiled at Auto Expo 2023 6 Photos . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 07:01 PM IST Govind Choudhary The Fronx comes in eight colours - five monotone and three dual-tone schemes. Fronx gets five variants which are Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha.The interior gets a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, a touch screen infotainment system, automatic climate control and more. 1/6Maruti Suzuki Fronx shares its underpinnings with Baleno but gets design inspiration from Grand Vitara. (MARUTI SUZUKI) 2/6The Fronx gets five variants which are Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. (MARUTI SUZUKI) 3/6The interior gets a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, a touch screen infotainment system, automatic climate control and more. (MARUTI SUZUKI) 4/6The Fronx gets two engines. There is a 1.2-litre engine mated to a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The 1.0-litre Booster Jet engine is mated to a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. (MARUTI SUZUKI) 5/6At rear, there is a lightbar which connects the tail lamps and a chunky skid plate. (MARUTI SUZUKI) 6/6The Fronx comes in eight colours - five monotone and three dual-tone schemes. (MARUTI SUZUKI)