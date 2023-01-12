OPEN APP
In pics: Maruti Suzuki Fronx unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

6 Photos . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 07:01 PM IST Govind Choudhary
  • The Fronx comes in eight colours - five monotone and three dual-tone schemes. 
  • Fronx gets five variants which are Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha.
  • The interior gets a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, a touch screen infotainment system, automatic climate control and more.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx shares its underpinnings with Baleno but gets design inspiration from Grand Vitara. (MARUTI SUZUKI)
The Fronx gets five variants which are Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha.  (MARUTI SUZUKI)
The interior gets a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, a touch screen infotainment system, automatic climate control and more. (MARUTI SUZUKI)
The Fronx gets two engines. There is a 1.2-litre engine mated to a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The 1.0-litre Booster Jet engine is mated to a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. (MARUTI SUZUKI)
At rear, there is a lightbar which connects the tail lamps and a chunky skid plate. (MARUTI SUZUKI)
The Fronx comes in eight colours - five monotone and three dual-tone schemes. (MARUTI SUZUKI)
