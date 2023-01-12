Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Maruti Suzuki Fronx unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

In pics: Maruti Suzuki Fronx unveiled at Auto Expo 2023

6 Photos . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 07:01 PM IST Govind Choudhary

  • The Fronx comes in eight colours - five monotone and three dual-tone schemes. 
  • Fronx gets five variants which are Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha.
  • The interior gets a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, a touch screen infotainment system, automatic climate control and more.

1/6Maruti Suzuki Fronx shares its underpinnings with Baleno but gets design inspiration from Grand Vitara.
2/6The Fronx gets five variants which are Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. 
3/6The interior gets a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, a touch screen infotainment system, automatic climate control and more.
4/6The Fronx gets two engines. There is a 1.2-litre engine mated to a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The 1.0-litre Booster Jet engine is mated to a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
5/6At rear, there is a lightbar which connects the tail lamps and a chunky skid plate.
6/6The Fronx comes in eight colours - five monotone and three dual-tone schemes.