In pics: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Swift, Eeco and more now get discount up to this much. Check offer details!

7 Photos . Updated: 06 May 2023, 05:01 PM IST Govind Choudhary

 Maruti Suzuki's WagonR, the petrol-powered manual version gets a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>61,000 discount.  Additionally, the ZXi and ZXi+ manual variants of the WagonR are available with discounts up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>56,000. (Maruti Suzuki)
The petrol manual S-Presso variant is being provided with an overall benefit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>56,000. On the other hand, the petrol automatic S-Presso variant is offered with a discount of only <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21,000, whereas the CNG-powered S-Presso variant is eligible for a discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>53,000. (Maruti Suzuki)
Alto K10's petrol manual variants such as STD, LXi, VXi, and VXi+ are being provided with a cash discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000, a corporate discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000, and an exchange bonus of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000. Meanwhile, the CNG-powered Alto K10 VXi variant is being offered with an overall discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48,000. (Maruti Suzuki)
 Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,000 on various manual and automatic petrol variants of Swift, along with a cash and corporate discount on CNG variants. The manual petrol Swift LXi gets a discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>47,000, while the VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants get a discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,000. (Maruti Suzuki)
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio in its manual variants, namely LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, is currently being offered with a discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>51,000. Meanwhile, the CNG variant of the Celerio is being offered with a cash discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, along with a corporate discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,100 and an exchange bonus of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000. (Maruti Suzuki)
The 5-seater and 7-seater standard variants of the petrol Eeco, as well as the 5-seater AC variant, are currently being offered with an overall discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39,000. On the other hand, the CNG-powered 5-seater AC model is being offered with a cash discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000, a corporate discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,100, and an exchange bonus of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000. (Maruti Suzuki)
There are no cash discounts currently being offered on the manual and automatic variants of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. However, both models come with a corporate discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000 and an exchange bonus of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000. (Maruti Suzuki)
