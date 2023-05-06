Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home/ Photos / In pics: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Swift, Eeco and more now get discount up to this much. Check offer details!

In pics: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Swift, Eeco and more now get discount up to this much. Check offer details!

7 Photos . Updated: 06 May 2023, 05:01 PM IST Govind Choudhary

Maruti Suzuki is currently providing attractive discounts of up to 61,000 on selected models from its Arena lineup. For the month of May, cash discounts, exchange offers, and corporate benefits are available for various models including WagonR, Alto K10, Swift, Dzire, and more. 

1/7 Maruti Suzuki's WagonR, the petrol-powered manual version gets a 61,000 discount.  Additionally, the ZXi and ZXi+ manual variants of the WagonR are available with discounts up to 56,000.
2/7The petrol manual S-Presso variant is being provided with an overall benefit of 56,000. On the other hand, the petrol automatic S-Presso variant is offered with a discount of only 21,000, whereas the CNG-powered S-Presso variant is eligible for a discount of 53,000.
3/7Alto K10's petrol manual variants such as STD, LXi, VXi, and VXi+ are being provided with a cash discount of 35,000, a corporate discount of 7,000, and an exchange bonus of 15,000. Meanwhile, the CNG-powered Alto K10 VXi variant is being offered with an overall discount of 48,000.
4/7 Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts up to 52,000 on various manual and automatic petrol variants of Swift, along with a cash and corporate discount on CNG variants. The manual petrol Swift LXi gets a discount of 47,000, while the VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants get a discount of 52,000.
5/7The Maruti Suzuki Celerio in its manual variants, namely LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, is currently being offered with a discount of 51,000. Meanwhile, the CNG variant of the Celerio is being offered with a cash discount of 25,000, along with a corporate discount of 3,100 and an exchange bonus of 15,000.
6/7The 5-seater and 7-seater standard variants of the petrol Eeco, as well as the 5-seater AC variant, are currently being offered with an overall discount of 39,000. On the other hand, the CNG-powered 5-seater AC model is being offered with a cash discount of 20,000, a corporate discount of 3,100, and an exchange bonus of 10,000.
7/7There are no cash discounts currently being offered on the manual and automatic variants of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. However, both models come with a corporate discount of 7,000 and an exchange bonus of 10,000.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.