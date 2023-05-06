In pics: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Swift, Eeco and more now get discount up to this much. Check offer details!

Updated: 06 May 2023

Maruti Suzuki is currently providing attractive discounts of up to ₹61,000 on selected models from its Arena lineup. For the month of May, cash discounts, exchange offers, and corporate benefits are available for various models including WagonR, Alto K10, Swift, Dzire, and more.

1/7 Maruti Suzuki's WagonR, the petrol-powered manual version gets a ₹ 61,000 discount. Additionally, the ZXi and ZXi+ manual variants of the WagonR are available with discounts up to ₹ 56,000.

2/7The petrol manual S-Presso variant is being provided with an overall benefit of ₹ 56,000. On the other hand, the petrol automatic S-Presso variant is offered with a discount of only ₹ 21,000, whereas the CNG-powered S-Presso variant is eligible for a discount of ₹ 53,000.

3/7Alto K10's petrol manual variants such as STD, LXi, VXi, and VXi+ are being provided with a cash discount of ₹ 35,000, a corporate discount of ₹ 7,000, and an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000. Meanwhile, the CNG-powered Alto K10 VXi variant is being offered with an overall discount of ₹ 48,000.

4/7 Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts up to ₹ 52,000 on various manual and automatic petrol variants of Swift, along with a cash and corporate discount on CNG variants. The manual petrol Swift LXi gets a discount of ₹ 47,000, while the VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants get a discount of ₹ 52,000.

5/7The Maruti Suzuki Celerio in its manual variants, namely LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+, is currently being offered with a discount of ₹ 51,000. Meanwhile, the CNG variant of the Celerio is being offered with a cash discount of ₹ 25,000, along with a corporate discount of ₹ 3,100 and an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000.

6/7The 5-seater and 7-seater standard variants of the petrol Eeco, as well as the 5-seater AC variant, are currently being offered with an overall discount of ₹ 39,000. On the other hand, the CNG-powered 5-seater AC model is being offered with a cash discount of ₹ 20,000, a corporate discount of ₹ 3,100, and an exchange bonus of ₹ 10,000.