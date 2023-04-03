OPEN APP
In pics: Maserati MC20 super car

In pics: Maserati MC20 super car

Updated: 03 Apr 2023

Maserati MC20 super car is now available in India.

Maserati MC20 comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.69 crore (ex-showroom). 
MC20 is a spiritual successor to the MC12 supercar from 2004. 
Interior of the new MC20 includes two 10-inch displays for the instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system. 
Nero Essenza, Rosso Vincente, Grigio Mistero, Giallo Genio, Bianco Audace and Blu Infinito are the six colour variants.
Maserati MC20 is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. 
The vehicle is claimed to deliver a maximum output of 630bhp and a peak torque of 730 Nm. 
The engine is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that transfers power to rear wheels.
The all-new MC20 is claimed by the company to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds. 
Maserati MC20 has a top speed of more than 325 kmph.
