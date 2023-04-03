In pics: Maserati MC20 super car

Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 06:52 PM IST

Maserati MC20 super car is now available in India. Here's a quick look

1/9Maserati MC20 comes at a starting price of ₹ 3.69 crore (ex-showroom).

2/9MC20 is a spiritual successor to the MC12 supercar from 2004.

3/9Interior of the new MC20 includes two 10-inch displays for the instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system.

4/9Nero Essenza, Rosso Vincente, Grigio Mistero, Giallo Genio, Bianco Audace and Blu Infinito are the six colour variants.

5/9Maserati MC20 is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine.

6/9The vehicle is claimed to deliver a maximum output of 630bhp and a peak torque of 730 Nm.

7/9The engine is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that transfers power to rear wheels.

8/9The all-new MC20 is claimed by the company to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds.