In pics: Massive flooding in Thane amid heavy rains

5 Photos . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 05:59 PM IST

Incessant rainfall in Maharashtra's Thane has led to massive waterlogging in some parts of the district. Buses, and two-wheelers can be seen partially submerged in water on streets

1/5After heavy rainfall in Thane, waterlogging at Vandana cinema

2/5Waterlogging in Thane makes it difficult for commuters to travel

3/5School bus partially submerged near Vandana cinema in Thane

4/5Buses, autorickshaws, bikes submerged in water due to waterflooding