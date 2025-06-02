In Pics: Meet the ‘History Hunter’ whose passion for the past is uncovering forgotten treasures

7 Photos . Updated: 02 Jun 2025, 02:41 PM IST

Aditya Vij, an Indian anthropologist, has turned his New Delhi residence into a museum, showcasing an extensive collection of artefacts and devoting his life to preserving antiquities.

1/7Anthropologist Aditya Vij poses with his collection of artefacts at his residence in New Delhi. (AP)

2/7A peek into Aditya Vij's collection reveals antique paintings that reflect diverse cultures across various historical periods. (AP)

3/7Aditya Vij showcases his vast collection of music players through the ages, from radios to cassette recorders. (AP)

4/7Vij believes that every collectable he rescues is a small triumph over time. (AP)

5/7Vij aims to inspire and educate future generations through his collection, which includes artifacts that date back centuries. (AP)

6/7Aditya Vij's New Delhi house is filled with collectables that reflect his quiet determination to preserve what history risks forgetting. (AP)