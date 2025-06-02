Explore
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: Meet the ‘History Hunter’ whose passion for the past is uncovering forgotten treasures

In Pics: Meet the ‘History Hunter’ whose passion for the past is uncovering forgotten treasures

7 Photos . Updated: 02 Jun 2025, 02:41 PM IST Moushumi Mahanta

Aditya Vij, an Indian anthropologist, has turned his New Delhi residence into a museum, showcasing an extensive collection of artefacts and devoting his life to preserving antiquities. 

Anthropologist Aditya Vij poses with his collection of artefacts at his residence in New Delhi.   (AP)

1/7Anthropologist Aditya Vij poses with his collection of artefacts at his residence in New Delhi.   (AP)

A peek into Aditya Vij's collection reveals antique paintings that reflect diverse cultures across various historical periods. (AP)

2/7A peek into Aditya Vij's collection reveals antique paintings that reflect diverse cultures across various historical periods. (AP)

Aditya Vij showcases his vast collection of music players through the ages, from radios to cassette recorders. (AP)

3/7Aditya Vij showcases his vast collection of music players through the ages, from radios to cassette recorders. (AP)

Vij believes that every collectable he rescues is a small triumph over time.  (AP)

4/7Vij believes that every collectable he rescues is a small triumph over time.  (AP)

Vij aims to inspire and educate future generations through his collection, which includes artifacts that date back centuries. (AP)

5/7Vij aims to inspire and educate future generations through his collection, which includes artifacts that date back centuries. (AP)

Aditya Vij's New Delhi house is filled with collectables that reflect his quiet determination to preserve what history risks forgetting.  (AP)

6/7Aditya Vij's New Delhi house is filled with collectables that reflect his quiet determination to preserve what history risks forgetting.  (AP)

At his New Delhi museum, Aditya Vij examines a vintage camera from his collection, a passion that began at age 8 when he found his first matchbox while walking the streets with his father. (AP)

7/7At his New Delhi museum, Aditya Vij examines a vintage camera from his collection, a passion that began at age 8 when he found his first matchbox while walking the streets with his father. (AP)

