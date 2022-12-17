In pics: Mercedes AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet to launch in India soon

OPEN APP
6 Photos . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 04:55 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Govind Choudhary
  • Mercedes, a German luxury automaker, is all set to launch its Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet in India next year on January 06. The E 53 AMG Cabriolet is the top-down model of the AMG E 53 4MATIC+ four-door performance saloon on sale, and it comes with two doors and a soft-top roof.
1/6Mercedes to launch its Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet in India on January 06, 2023.  (Mercedes AMG)
2/6The all new AMG Cabriolet gets a 3.0-litre straight-six turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 429 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. (Mercedes AMG)
3/6This convertible comes with Panamericana grille, LED headlamps with the distinctive LED DRLs, wraparound LED taillights and elongated doors.  (Mercedes AMG)
4/6The cabin layout comes with dual screens for the digital console and infotainment system which runs the latest MBUX user interface. (Mercedes AMG)
5/6This sportscar can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds whereas the top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.  (Mercedes AMG)
