In pics: Mercedes AMG E53 4MATIC Cabriolet

6 Photos . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 02:58 PM IST Livemint
  • Mercedes AMG E53 4MATIC Cabriolet is the company’s first car launch of 2023. It carries a price tag of 1.3 crore (ex-showroom). Here’s a look at the all-new luxury car
Mercedes AMG E53 4MATIC Cabriolet is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system.
It is said to offer a combined output of 429bhp of power and 520Nm of peak torque.
Mercedes AMG E53 4MATIC Cabriolet can jump from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.5 seconds.
Mercedes AMG E53 4MATIC Cabriolet has a 9-speed automatic transmission gearbox unit.
The car has a Panamericana grille with vertical slats and LED headlamps.
Mercedes AMG E53 4MATIC Cabriolet sits on 19-inch wheels. Users can also opt for 20-inch wheels.
