Home / Photos / In pics: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance

7 Photos . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 06:52 PM IST Livemint

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is finally available in India for purchase. Here’s a look at the new car from German auto maker

1/7Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is priced at 3.30 crore.
2/7It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 640bhp.
3/7Dual digital displays, carbon fibre inserts all around and AMG badging are some of the features.
4/7Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance can jump from 0-100kmph time in 2.9 seconds.
5/7It can deliver a top speed of 316kmph.
6/7Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has an all-electric range of 12km and can hit 130kmph speed in full electric mode.
7/7Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance will compete against the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid that also comes with the same price tag of 3.3 crore.