In pics: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is finally available in India for purchase. Here's a look at the new car from German auto maker 1/7Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is priced at ₹3.30 crore. 2/7It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 640bhp. 3/7Dual digital displays, carbon fibre inserts all around and AMG badging are some of the features. 4/7Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance can jump from 0-100kmph time in 2.9 seconds. 5/7It can deliver a top speed of 316kmph. 6/7Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has an all-electric range of 12km and can hit 130kmph speed in full electric mode. 7/7Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance will compete against the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid that also comes with the same price tag of ₹3.3 crore.