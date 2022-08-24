In pics: Mercedes launches India's longest range EV at ₹2.45 crore 5 Photos . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 06:06 PM IST Livemint Mercedes on Wednesday unveiled its range-topping E... moreMercedes on Wednesday unveiled its range-topping EV sedan – the EQS – in the Indian market with the launch of the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ priced at ₹2.45 crore 1/5The EQS 53 packs a 400V, 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery which can charge at speeds of up to 200kW and has a fast charger. It also gets bespoke wiring that helps aid performance and gives the EQS 53 a range of up to 586 km. (ANI) 2/5The EV features an AMG-specific electric motor on each axle, and the India-spec models come equipped with Dynamic Plus package as standard. With the Dynamic Plus pack, the EQS 53 makes 761hp in Race Start mode, and with boost function activated, the maximum torque produced stands at 1020Nm. Mercedes-AMG claims that the EQS 53 can go from 0-100 in 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 250kph. (AFP) 3/5Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ gets a host of AMG driving modes which adjusts the suspension, handling, power delivery and battery management, as well as changing the synthesised sound. (AFP) 4/5Mercedes-Benz also announced that they will set-up the largest ‘ultra-fast charging’ network, which, the carmaker says, will cover 80 percent of India by the end of 2022. These will include 180kW Ultra Fast DC chargers (over 20), 60kW Fast DC chargers (over 20) and 22kW AC chargers (over 100). (PTI) 5/5Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ debuts Mercedes’ ‘Hyperscreen’ in India. The ‘Hyperscreen’ is essentially made up of three screens joined together by one continuous glass panel, which stretches pillar-to-pillar across the length of the dashboard. (Mercedes)