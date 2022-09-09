OPEN APP

In Pics | Milestones of the life of Queen Elizabeth II

12 Photos . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 10:12 AM IST Livemint

1/12Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (AFP)
2/12April 21, 1926: Born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in Mayfair, London, the first child of the future King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, later called the Queen Mother. (PA Media)
3/12Oct. 13, 1940: Elizabeth makes first public speech at age 14 on the BBC Children’s Hour to reassure children who had been separated from their parents during the Blitz. (Tropical Press Agency)
4/12Nov. 20, 1947: Elizabeth marries Prince Philip Mountbatten of Greece and Denmark at Westminster Abbey. (Getty Images)
5/12Feb. 6, 1952: Elizabeth becomes queen upon the death of her father George VI. (Universal History Archive)
6/12Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, stands with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Clarence House, the royal couple's London residence.  (AP)
7/12During a ceremony at Caernarfon Castle, the Queen formally invested her son Prince Charles with the Coronet of the Prince of Wales. He assumed the title when he was nine years old. (PA Media)
8/12Aug. 31, 1997: Princess Diana dies in a car crash in Paris. Under public pressure to demonstrate her grief, Elizabeth makes an unprecedented television broadcast in tribute to Diana’s memory. (AP)
9/12Sept. 9, 2015: Elizabeth surpasses Queen Victoria and becomes the longest-serving monarch in British history. (AFP)
10/12April 9, 2021: Prince Philip, Elizabeth’s husband of 73 years, dies at age 99. (AFP)
11/12Flowers laid in tribute after the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced on September 8, 2022 (AFP)

