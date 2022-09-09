In Pics | Milestones of the life of Queen Elizabeth II 12 Photos . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 10:12 AM IST Livemint As the longest monarch of the United Kingdom, Quee... moreAs the longest monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II saw a complete era from world wars to loosing an empire, from family discords to international compromises 1/12Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (AFP) 2/12April 21, 1926: Born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in Mayfair, London, the first child of the future King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, later called the Queen Mother. (PA Media) 3/12Oct. 13, 1940: Elizabeth makes first public speech at age 14 on the BBC Children’s Hour to reassure children who had been separated from their parents during the Blitz. (Tropical Press Agency) 4/12Nov. 20, 1947: Elizabeth marries Prince Philip Mountbatten of Greece and Denmark at Westminster Abbey. (Getty Images) 5/12Feb. 6, 1952: Elizabeth becomes queen upon the death of her father George VI. (Universal History Archive) 6/12Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, stands with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Clarence House, the royal couple's London residence. (AP) 7/12During a ceremony at Caernarfon Castle, the Queen formally invested her son Prince Charles with the Coronet of the Prince of Wales. He assumed the title when he was nine years old. (PA Media) 8/12Aug. 31, 1997: Princess Diana dies in a car crash in Paris. Under public pressure to demonstrate her grief, Elizabeth makes an unprecedented television broadcast in tribute to Diana’s memory. (AP) 9/12Sept. 9, 2015: Elizabeth surpasses Queen Victoria and becomes the longest-serving monarch in British history. (AFP) 10/12April 9, 2021: Prince Philip, Elizabeth’s husband of 73 years, dies at age 99. (AFP) 11/12Flowers laid in tribute after the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced on September 8, 2022 (AFP) Explore News Stocks Mutual Funds Sign In My Account SubscribeSearchMy Readse-paperNew Notifications Newsletters IFSC Code FinderNew MintGenie For You Top Sections News Companies News Start-ups Company Results People Technology Gadgets Tech Reviews App News Foldable Smartphones 5G Tech Markets Stock Markets Commodities Mark To Market IPO Live Blog Money Personal Finance Q&A Opinion Photos Mutual Funds Mint 50 - Top Mutual Funds News Insurance Lounge Opinion Views Columns Blogs Budget 2022 Budget News Budget Expectations Budget Videos Opinion Auto News Sports Industry Banking Infotech Infrastructure Agriculture Manufacturing Energy Retail Videos India Investment Summit Annual Banking Conclave Mint Explainers Market Analysis Why Not Mint Money Business of Entertainment Long Story Capsule Mint Views Start-Up Diaries Money With Monika Mint Insight Digital Gurus Brand Masters Politics Education Impact Feature Brand Stories Podcast Explore Mint About UsMint Authors NewContact Us SITEMAP Terms of Use Subscriber - Terms of Use Cookie Policy Print Subscription Privacy Policy Disclaimer Mint Code Code of ethics Mint Apps Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved. Recommended For You Feedback Select your Category Query Suggestion Your Message No NetworkServer IssueInternet Not AvailableWait for it…Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.Yes, Continue You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!Login NowWait for it…Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image. Your session has expired, please login again.Yes, Continue Congratulations!You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder. × × Get alerts on WhatsApp Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout Subscribe to continue This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp