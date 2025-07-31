In pics | Millions swelter as heatwave scorches Central and Eastern US

6 Photos . Updated: 31 Jul 2025, 08:14 PM IST

Share Via

Millions of people have been warned to stay indoors as about half of the US swelters under a heatwave. The heatwave, scorching the Central and Eastern US, is driven by an upper-level ridge, says National Weather Service. People are covering up or going for dips in the ocean and in fountains.

1/6NEW YORK: People try to stay cool on the sweltering streets of Manhattan as the region experiences another heatwave on July 29, 2025. Temperatures are expected to reach the high 90s with a heat index well above 100 degrees. (Getty Images via AFP)

2/6NEW YORK: People try to stay cool on the sweltering streets of Manhattan on July 29, 2025. (Getty Images via AFP)

3/6NEW YORK: A young girl tries to cool off in a fountain in Washington Square Park as the region experiences another heatwave on July 29, 2025. (Getty Images via AFP)

4/6Tourists seek relief in the shade created by the Washington Monument during a heatwave affecting most of the eastern US in Washington on July 30, 2025.. (REUTERS)

5/6NEW YORK: People try to stay cool at the beach at Coney Island in Brooklyn as the region experiences another heatwave on July 30, 2025. (Getty Images via AFP)