Business News/ Photos / In pics | Millions swelter as heatwave scorches Central and Eastern US

In pics | Millions swelter as heatwave scorches Central and Eastern US

6 Photos . Updated: 31 Jul 2025, 08:14 PM IST Livemint

Millions of people have been warned to stay indoors as about half of the US swelters under a heatwave. The heatwave, scorching the Central and Eastern US, is driven by an upper-level ridge, says National Weather Service. People are covering up or going for dips in the ocean and in fountains.

NEW YORK: People try to stay cool on the sweltering streets of Manhattan as the region experiences another heatwave on July 29, 2025. Temperatures are expected to reach the high 90s with a heat index well above 100 degrees.  (Getty Images via AFP)

NEW YORK: People try to stay cool on the sweltering streets of Manhattan on July 29, 2025.  (Getty Images via AFP)

NEW YORK: A young girl tries to cool off in a fountain in Washington Square Park as the region experiences another heatwave on July 29, 2025. (Getty Images via AFP)

Tourists seek relief in the shade created by the Washington Monument during a heatwave affecting most of the eastern US in Washington on July 30, 2025.. (REUTERS)

NEW YORK: People try to stay cool at the beach at Coney Island in Brooklyn as the region experiences another heatwave on July 30, 2025.  (Getty Images via AFP)

NEW YORK: People try to stay cool at Coney Island in Brooklyn on July 30, 2025. Temperatures are expected to reach the high 90s with a heat index well above 100 degrees.  (Getty Images via AFP)

