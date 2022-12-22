In pics: MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside marks 30th anniversary of carmaker 8 Photos . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 07:49 PM IST Govind Choudhary This special edition car comes with Carbon Black leather seats and a leather wrapped sport steering wheel sporting Seaside badging. The passenger side dashboard of this Convertible features a badge which reads, “30 years of Convertible.” 1/8MINI is celebrating the 30 years of its convertible MINI Cooper Convertible with the special edition of the MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside. (BMW Group) 2/8It is slated to launch in February 2023 and will be available in Nanuq White or Caribbean Aqua colour options from exterior. (BMW Group) 3/8This special edition car comes with Carbon Black leather seats and a leather wrapped sport steering wheel sporting Seaside badging. (BMW Group) 4/8The passenger side dashboard of this Convertible features a badge which reads, “30 years of Convertible.” (BMW Group) 5/8These wheel caps are claimed to come as weighted to ensure that they remain in the correct position. (BMG Group) 6/8The MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition comes available in Cooper and Cooper S guises. It is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine which pumps out 134 hp of peak power. (BMW Group) 7/8The Cooper S comes with a 2.0-litre four cylinder engine that can churn out 176 hp of peak output (BMW Group)