In pics: MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside marks 30th anniversary of carmaker

8 Photos . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 07:49 PM IST Govind Choudhary
  • This special edition car comes with Carbon Black leather seats and a leather wrapped sport steering wheel sporting Seaside badging. The passenger side dashboard of this Convertible features a badge which reads, “30 years of Convertible.”
MINI is celebrating the 30 years of its convertible MINI Cooper Convertible with the special edition of the MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside. (BMW Group)
It is slated to launch in February 2023 and will be available in Nanuq White or Caribbean Aqua colour options from exterior. (BMW Group)
This special edition car comes with Carbon Black leather seats and a leather wrapped sport steering wheel sporting Seaside badging.  (BMW Group)
The passenger side dashboard of this Convertible features a badge which reads, “30 years of Convertible.” (BMW Group)
These wheel caps are claimed to come as weighted to ensure that they remain in the correct position. (BMG Group)
The MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition comes available in Cooper and Cooper S guises. It is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine which pumps out 134 hp of peak power. (BMW Group)
The Cooper S comes with a 2.0-litre four cylinder engine that can churn out 176 hp of peak output  (BMW Group)
