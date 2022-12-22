Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside marks 30th anniversary of carmaker

In pics: MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside marks 30th anniversary of carmaker

8 Photos . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 07:49 PM IST Govind Choudhary

  • This special edition car comes with Carbon Black leather seats and a leather wrapped sport steering wheel sporting Seaside badging. The passenger side dashboard of this Convertible features a badge which reads, “30 years of Convertible.”

1/8MINI is celebrating the 30 years of its convertible MINI Cooper Convertible with the special edition of the MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside.
2/8It is slated to launch in February 2023 and will be available in Nanuq White or Caribbean Aqua colour options from exterior.
3/8This special edition car comes with Carbon Black leather seats and a leather wrapped sport steering wheel sporting Seaside badging. 
4/8The passenger side dashboard of this Convertible features a badge which reads, “30 years of Convertible.”
5/8These wheel caps are claimed to come as weighted to ensure that they remain in the correct position.
6/8The MINI Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition comes available in Cooper and Cooper S guises. It is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine which pumps out 134 hp of peak power.
7/8The Cooper S comes with a 2.0-litre four cylinder engine that can churn out 176 hp of peak output 