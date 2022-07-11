In pics | Monsoon fury lashes through India throwing normal life out of gear 10 Photos . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 02:21 PM IST Livemint As incessant rains continue unabated in India, bringing with it both joy and dread in equal measure and throwing normal life out of gear across the country 1/10As monsoon arrived in India in full fury, children enjoy heavy rainfall undeterred as it provides some respite from the scorching heat in Ludhiana, Punjab. < 2/10After an alert was issued to the southern Indian states, NDRF team conducted a mock drill in Vashishti river. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed all departments to be on high alert and declared a three-day holiday for educational institutions from July 11 in view of heavy rains, reviewed the situation, the measures taken so far and to be taken. < 3/10People push a vehicle through a flooded area near Purna river following heavy rainfall, in Navsari on Sunday. A flood-like situation occurred in different parts of Gujarat following heavy rainfall. Gujarat Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi on Sunday said that the state has made arrangements to shift people staying in low-lying areas to safer places. < 4/10Workers cover themselves with sacks as they ride a cycle rickshaw during a rain shower in Hyderabad. Due to the heavy rainfalls in the southern state of Telangana, a second flood warning was issued as the water level at Godavari river crossed the 48 feet mark informed the officials on Monday. The related officials were also directed to take notice of the same and lay out necessary measures. < 5/10A woman selling flowers waits for customers along the street as it rains in Hyderabad. The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that rainfall is likely to continue in Telangana. A red alert was issued for eight districts namely Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and the capital city Hyderabad. < 6/10Customers shop at a vegetable market as it rains in Hyderabad as heavy rains continued unabated in certain parts of the state, submerging low-lying areas and buildings, and throwing normal life out of gear in the region. < 7/10Pedestrians use umbrellas to shield themselves as they walk on a road amid heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kolkata. Meanwhile, the scarcity of rain in Bengal's jute-producing districts has slowed down the supply of golden fibre to mills amid bumper crop estimates, an official said on Sunday < 8/10Heavy rains continued unabated in Karnataka's coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Sunday, submerging low-lying areas and buildings, and throwing normal life out of gear in the region. < 9/10Heavy rains lashed Ahmedabad on Sunday, leading to a rise in the water level of some rivers which caused inundation in various low-lying areas. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting on Sunday with District Collectors from the State Emergency Operations Center to review the measures taken to deal with the situation arising due to heavy rains in South Gujarat including Chhotaudepur. < 10/10A couple walks under an umbrella amid monsoon rains, in Kolkata, while Bengal's southern districts report scarcity of rain reporting a slow down in the supply of jute. <