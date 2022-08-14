In pics: Monuments light up in celebration on the eve of Independence Day 12 Photos . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 10:25 PM IST Livemint Monuments across the country have been lit up in the tri-colour theme on the eve of the 75th Independence Day 1/12Ashoka Stambh illuminated with tri-colour as apart of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the eve of Independence Day, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) 2/12Safdarjung Tomb illuminated with tricolour lights as a part of Azadi ka Amrit mahotsav celebrations ahead of Independence Day in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) 3/12Mumbai, Aug 14 (ANI): People visit an illuminated Gateway of India on the eve of Independence Day celebrations, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo) 4/12 India Gate illuminated with tri-colour as apart of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the eve of Independence Day, in New Delhi on Sunday (ANI Photo) 5/12Raisina Hills illuminated on the eve of Independence Day, in New Delhi on Sunday (ANI Photo) 6/12A view of the Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) illuminated with Indian tricolours on the eve of 75th Independence Day, at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, on Sunday, August 14 (Hindustan Times) 7/12Howrah bridge illuminates on the eve of 76th Independence Day celebrations, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo) 8/12Ripon building illuminated with tri-coloured lights during 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the eve of Independence Day, in Chennai, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (PTI) 9/12Illuminated view of Vidhan Bhavan and other buildings as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations ahead of Independence Day in Lucknow on Sunday (ANI Photo) 10/12Victoria Memorial, Kolkata's heritage icon is illuminated with colors of the Indian flag ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Aug. 15 (AP) 11/12Indian Museum heritage building is illuminated with colors of the Indian flag ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Aug. 15. (AP) 12/12Supreme Court of India adorned in tricolours on the eve of IndependenceDay (ANI photo)