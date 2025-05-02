In Pics: Morning rain greets Delhi with heatwave relief and chaos on roads

6 Photos . Updated: 02 May 2025, 10:48 AM IST

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds swept through Delhi and the National Capital Region on Friday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the ongoing heatwave.

1/6The IMD posted an update on X at 5:19 am on Friday regarding a warning of severe lightning and squally winds reaching speeds of 70–80 kmph. (HT )

2/6Vehicles plying on roads turned on their headlights as sudden rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds swept through Delhi early in the morning. (HT)

3/6A scene of a sudden spell of rain showers in Delhi on Friday morning. (HT)

4/6The aftermath of this morning’s strong winds, thunderstorms, and rain that swept across Delhi and the NCR. (HT )

5/6Vehicles navigate waterlogged streets in Delhi after a heavy downpour triggered flash floods across several areas of the city. (HT )