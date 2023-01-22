OPEN APP
In pics: Most anticipated smartphones of 2023

5 Photos . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 11:26 PM IST Livemint
OnePlus 11 will be launched in New Delhi on Feb 07, 2023. 
Xiaomi 13 Pro will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. 
Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 15 series with premium features.
Google is expected to launch its Pixel 7A by mid 2023. 
Vivo X90 Pro is expected to be based on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
