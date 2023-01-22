Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Most anticipated smartphones of 2023

In pics: Most anticipated smartphones of 2023

5 Photos . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 11:26 PM IST Livemint

  • OnePlus 11 will be launched in New Delhi on Feb 07, 2023.
  • Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 15 series with premium features.

1/5OnePlus 11 will be launched in New Delhi on Feb 07, 2023. 
2/5Xiaomi 13 Pro will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. 
3/5Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 15 series with premium features.
4/5Google is expected to launch its Pixel 7A by mid 2023. 
5/5Vivo X90 Pro is expected to be based on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.