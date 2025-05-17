Explore
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: Most glamorous red carpet looks at Cannes Film Festival 2025

In Pics: Most glamorous red carpet looks at Cannes Film Festival 2025

6 Photos . Updated: 17 May 2025, 10:15 AM IST Moushumi Mahanta

Cannes, renowned as one of the world’s most glamorous film festivals, dazzles once again as celebrities turn heads with fashion royalty and show-stopping style at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. 

Daniella Tarantino and Quentin Tarantino made a stylish appearance in Dior Homme by Kim Jones as they walked the steps for the opening ceremony of Partir un jour.  (AFP)

1/6Daniella Tarantino and Quentin Tarantino made a stylish appearance in Dior Homme by Kim Jones as they walked the steps for the opening ceremony of Partir un jour.  (AFP)

Eva Longoria captivated everyone on the Cannes red carpet with her Tamara Ralph ensemble and Pasquale Bruni jewels.  (AFP)

2/6Eva Longoria captivated everyone on the Cannes red carpet with her Tamara Ralph ensemble and Pasquale Bruni jewels.  (AFP)

Irina Shayk gracefully presented herself at Cannes 2025 in a stunning Armani Privé and sparkling Anita Diamonds jewellery while walking for the opening ceremony and screening of Partir un jour. (AFP)

3/6Irina Shayk gracefully presented herself at Cannes 2025 in a stunning Armani Privé and sparkling Anita Diamonds jewellery while walking for the opening ceremony and screening of Partir un jour. (AFP)

Juliette Armanet dazzles in Messika jewels on the Cannes 2025 red carpet as she ascended the steps for the opening ceremony and screening of Partir un jour. (REUTERS)

4/6Juliette Armanet dazzles in Messika jewels on the Cannes 2025 red carpet as she ascended the steps for the opening ceremony and screening of Partir un jour. (REUTERS)

Payal Kapadia made a statement in a deconstructed plaid power suit by Arjun Saluja, paired with a choker and layered necklace from Tribe Amrapali. (AFP)

5/6Payal Kapadia made a statement in a deconstructed plaid power suit by Arjun Saluja, paired with a choker and layered necklace from Tribe Amrapali. (AFP)

Bella Hadid wore a Saint Laurent creation by Anthony Vaccarello, paired with Chopard jewels, as she ascended the steps for the opening ceremony and screening of Partir un jour. (AFP)

6/6Bella Hadid wore a Saint Laurent creation by Anthony Vaccarello, paired with Chopard jewels, as she ascended the steps for the opening ceremony and screening of Partir un jour. (AFP)

