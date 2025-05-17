In Pics: Most glamorous red carpet looks at Cannes Film Festival 2025

6 Photos . Updated: 17 May 2025, 10:15 AM IST

Cannes, renowned as one of the world’s most glamorous film festivals, dazzles once again as celebrities turn heads with fashion royalty and show-stopping style at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

1/6Daniella Tarantino and Quentin Tarantino made a stylish appearance in Dior Homme by Kim Jones as they walked the steps for the opening ceremony of Partir un jour. (AFP)

2/6Eva Longoria captivated everyone on the Cannes red carpet with her Tamara Ralph ensemble and Pasquale Bruni jewels. (AFP)

3/6Irina Shayk gracefully presented herself at Cannes 2025 in a stunning Armani Privé and sparkling Anita Diamonds jewellery while walking for the opening ceremony and screening of Partir un jour. (AFP)

4/6Juliette Armanet dazzles in Messika jewels on the Cannes 2025 red carpet as she ascended the steps for the opening ceremony and screening of Partir un jour. (REUTERS)

5/6Payal Kapadia made a statement in a deconstructed plaid power suit by Arjun Saluja, paired with a choker and layered necklace from Tribe Amrapali. (AFP)