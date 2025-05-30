In Pics: Most iconic Oscar red carpet fashion through the years

The Oscars red carpet has long been a stage for iconic fashion moments that blend glamour, artistry, and bold statements, setting trends and sparking conversations that last far beyond the ceremony.

1/6At the 2024 Oscars, Emma Stone brought the peplum dress back into the spotlight while accepting the award for Best Actress. (Pinterest )

2/6Rihanna made a striking entrance at the 95th Academy Awards, wearing a sheer latex halter top with a dramatic train by Alaïa. (Pinterest )

3/6Nicole Kidman exuded red carpet elegance in a dazzling sequined gown by Armani Privé. (Pinterest )

4/6At the 2022 Academy Awards, Zendaya rocked a satin cropped button-down paired with a shimmering silver column skirt featuring a bustle train. (Pinterest )

5/6Jessica Chastain arrived at the 2022 Oscars in a custom Gucci gown, adding a theatrical flair befitting her award-winning performance. (Pinterest )