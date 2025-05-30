Explore
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: Most iconic Oscar red carpet fashion through the years

In Pics: Most iconic Oscar red carpet fashion through the years

6 Photos . Updated: 30 May 2025, 04:31 PM IST Moushumi Mahanta

The Oscars red carpet has long been a stage for iconic fashion moments that blend glamour, artistry, and bold statements, setting trends and sparking conversations that last far beyond the ceremony. 

At the 2024 Oscars, Emma Stone brought the peplum dress back into the spotlight while accepting the award for Best Actress. (Pinterest )

1/6At the 2024 Oscars, Emma Stone brought the peplum dress back into the spotlight while accepting the award for Best Actress. (Pinterest )

Rihanna made a striking entrance at the 95th Academy Awards, wearing a sheer latex halter top with a dramatic train by Alaïa.  (Pinterest )

2/6Rihanna made a striking entrance at the 95th Academy Awards, wearing a sheer latex halter top with a dramatic train by Alaïa.  (Pinterest )

Nicole Kidman exuded red carpet elegance in a dazzling sequined gown by Armani Privé.  (Pinterest )

3/6Nicole Kidman exuded red carpet elegance in a dazzling sequined gown by Armani Privé.  (Pinterest )

At the 2022 Academy Awards, Zendaya rocked a satin cropped button-down paired with a shimmering silver column skirt featuring a bustle train.  (Pinterest )

4/6At the 2022 Academy Awards, Zendaya rocked a satin cropped button-down paired with a shimmering silver column skirt featuring a bustle train.  (Pinterest )

Jessica Chastain arrived at the 2022 Oscars in a custom Gucci gown, adding a theatrical flair befitting her award-winning performance.  (Pinterest )

5/6Jessica Chastain arrived at the 2022 Oscars in a custom Gucci gown, adding a theatrical flair befitting her award-winning performance.  (Pinterest )

Billie Eilish attended the 2022 Oscars, fully embracing the gothic style and carrying the same dark, dramatic aesthetic into the following week’s Grammys as well. (Pinterest )

6/6Billie Eilish attended the 2022 Oscars, fully embracing the gothic style and carrying the same dark, dramatic aesthetic into the following week’s Grammys as well. (Pinterest )

