In pics: Most popular bikes of 2022 6 Photos . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 10:50 PM IST Livemint The all new cruiser from Keeway comes with a 298 cc, twin-cylinder engine that has a V-configuration. It is a liquid cooled unit with a SOHC setup and its engine is capable enough of producing a max power of 29.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and 26.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. 1/6The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349 cc single cylinder four stroke J-series petrol engine. It produces 20.2 bhp of top power with 27 Nm of peak torque. 2/6The TVS Ronin adopts a neo-classic body style that is basically a cross between a traditional low-slung cruiser and a rugged scrambler. It sports a retro-themed round headlamp with a circular LED daytime running light. 3/6Bajaj Auto-owned KTM had launched its 2022 KTM RC 390, in India earlier this year. The new sports bike has a different headlamp altogether. The LED headlamp comes with daytime running lights. 4/6The Pulsar P150 comes as a lightweight bike with torque spread across the rev range. 5/6