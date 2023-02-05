In pics: Most powerful Aston Martin car is here. Have a look! 7 Photos . Updated: 05 Feb 2023, 10:57 PM IST Livemint Aston Martin DBS770 Ultimate is the last DBS car.It will be sold in limited numbers and gets cosmetic as well as mechanical changes. 1/7Aston Martin DBS770 Ultimate is the last DBS car. (Aston Martin) 2/7It will be sold in limited numbers and gets cosmetic as well as mechanical changes. (Aston Martin) 3/7DBS Ultimate is said to be the most powerful Aston Martin car ever and fastest from DBS series. 4/7The sportscar will be limited to 300 Coupes and 199 Volantes. (Aston Martin) 5/7The DBS 770 Ultimate features a quad-cam 60-deg 5.2-litre V12 engine. (Aston Martin) 6/7The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed unit. (Aston Martin) 7/7This car can hit a top speed of 339 kmph. (Aston Martin)