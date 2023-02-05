OPEN APP
In pics: Most powerful Aston Martin car is here. Have a look!

7 Photos . Updated: 05 Feb 2023, 10:57 PM IST Livemint
  • Aston Martin DBS770 Ultimate is the last DBS car.
  • It will be sold in limited numbers and gets cosmetic as well as mechanical changes.
Aston Martin DBS770 Ultimate is the last DBS car. (Aston Martin)
1/7Aston Martin DBS770 Ultimate is the last DBS car. (Aston Martin)
It will be sold in limited numbers and gets cosmetic as well as mechanical changes.  (Aston Martin)
2/7It will be sold in limited numbers and gets cosmetic as well as mechanical changes.  (Aston Martin)
DBS Ultimate is said to be the most powerful Aston Martin car ever and fastest from DBS series. 
3/7DBS Ultimate is said to be the most powerful Aston Martin car ever and fastest from DBS series. 
The sportscar will be limited to 300 Coupes and 199 Volantes. (Aston Martin)
4/7The sportscar will be limited to 300 Coupes and 199 Volantes. (Aston Martin)
The DBS 770 Ultimate features a quad-cam 60-deg 5.2-litre V12 engine.  (Aston Martin)
5/7The DBS 770 Ultimate features a quad-cam 60-deg 5.2-litre V12 engine.  (Aston Martin)
The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed unit.  (Aston Martin)
6/7The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed unit.  (Aston Martin)
This car can hit a top speed of 339 kmph.  (Aston Martin)
7/7This car can hit a top speed of 339 kmph.  (Aston Martin)
