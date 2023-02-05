Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / In pics: Most powerful Aston Martin car is here. Have a look!

In pics: Most powerful Aston Martin car is here. Have a look!

7 Photos . Updated: 05 Feb 2023, 10:57 PM IST Livemint

  • Aston Martin DBS770 Ultimate is the last DBS car.
  • It will be sold in limited numbers and gets cosmetic as well as mechanical changes.

1/7Aston Martin DBS770 Ultimate is the last DBS car.
2/7It will be sold in limited numbers and gets cosmetic as well as mechanical changes. 
3/7DBS Ultimate is said to be the most powerful Aston Martin car ever and fastest from DBS series. 
4/7The sportscar will be limited to 300 Coupes and 199 Volantes.
5/7The DBS 770 Ultimate features a quad-cam 60-deg 5.2-litre V12 engine. 
6/7The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed unit. 
7/7This car can hit a top speed of 339 kmph. 