In pics: Much awaited luxury bikes to arrive in India this year 7 Photos . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 06:39 PM IST Govind Choudhary As the year kicks in, motorbikes enthusiasts are excited for some of the most awaited bikes that are lined-up to arrive in India. From Royal Enfield to Ducati, brands are ready to launch some of their mass market offerings here in the country. Here are some of the premium motorcycles which are slated for launch in 2023. 1/7The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 have been redesigned slightly and can produce 47 Ps of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,650 rpm. (RE) 2/7The 2023 Street Triple will come in three variants which are R, RS and Moto2, with the Moto2 being the limited edition bike, and only 765 units of the bike will be available worldwide. (Triumph) 3/7The main highlight of the Ducati Diavel V4 is its engine which is liquid-cooled and it has a capacity of 1,158 cc. It produces 165.7 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. (Ducati) 4/7 The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE will come with a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin unit with Suzuki Cross Balancer and a 270-degree crankshaft design. The engine of this adventure bike is capable of producing 83 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm. (Suzuki) 5/7The Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini gets a dedicated livery and a specially designed aesthetic to recollect the design of the famous Lamborghini Huracan STO. (Ducati)