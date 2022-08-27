In pics | Mukesh Ambani's luxurious house worth nearly ₹640cr in Dubai 10 Photos . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 03:28 PM IST Livemint The most expensive property deal of a super luxuri... moreThe most expensive property deal of a super luxurious villa in Palm Jumeirah had continued to create a buzz in Dubai. According to reports, the $80 million deal, equivalent to ₹639 cr, was cracked by Mukesh Ambani for his son Anant Ambani. Find out all about the 33,000 square feet beach villa 1/10Mukesh Ambani has turned out to be the person behind Dubai's most expensive proper deal, reported Bloomberg. The $80 million beachside villa is situated in Palm Jumeirah, the artificially made island in Dubai. (https://www.belleview.ae/) 2/10The beach-facing villa located in northern Palm Jumeirah has all the luxurious facilities in it. The mansion has 10 bedrooms, a private spa, and two swimming pools. (https://www.belleview.ae/) 3/10Furnished with Italian marble and some beautifully crafted masterpieces, the property was sold in the early months of 2022. Since the transaction is private, the family hasn’t given official confirmation of the deal (https://www.belleview.ae/) 4/10The mansion is situated in the Palm Jumeirah which is an artificially made palm shaped archipelago, known for its glitzy hotels and posh apartments (https://www.vibesofindia.com/) 5/10The 33,000 square feet two storey mansion has 7 spa facilities, a proper inside salon, 70 meters of private beach, and an endless amount of state-of-the-art luxurious facilities. (https://www.belleview.ae/) 6/10The luxurious property was brokered by listing agent Conor Mckay of Belleview Real. The 12,140 sq ft villa is spread across a 26,033 sq ft plot. (https://www.belleview.ae/) 7/10The super luxurious villa has not only an exterior swimming pool, but also has an equally grand pool inside the mansion. (https://www.belleview.ae/) 8/10According to sources, the property has been purchased for Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani. It is worth noting that the family is constantly trying to expand its real estate presence overseas. (https://www.belleview.ae/) 9/10The luxurious property will be held by one of the Reliance entities and will be customised for the Ambanis (https://www.belleview.ae/) 10/10Dubai is emerging as one of the attractive destinations for ultra-rich buyers. It becomes more lucrative with the long-term ‘golden visas’ and relaxations on home-ownership for foreigners. (https://www.vibesofindia.com/)