In pics: Mumbaikars enjoy sea waves at Girgaum Chowpatty viewing deck

4 Photos . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 02:49 PM IST Livemint

BMC on 17 July shared pictures of Mumbaikars enjoy... more

BMC on 17 July shared pictures of Mumbaikars enjoying sea waves during the high tide at the recently built viewing deck at the Girgaum Chowpatty. (Twitter/@mybmcWardD)
The Girgaon Chowpatty viewing deck was unveiled on 17 April, 2022 by former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeraya and deputy CM Ajit Pawar.  (Twitter/@mybmcWardD)
The Girgaon Chowpatty viewing deck was built over the stormwater drain outfall. As per the weather update on 17 July, the city experienced cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs. The IMD had also predicted high tide 14:54 hrs of 4.73mtr.
Girgaon Chowpatty viewing deck is the second in the city after the Dadar’s Tyagmurti Mata Ramai Ambedkar Smruti Viewing Deck from where citizens can enjoy an unhindered view of the Arabian sea. (Twitter/@mybmcWardD)
