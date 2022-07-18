In pics: Mumbaikars enjoy sea waves at Girgaum Chowpatty viewing deck

4 Photos . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 02:49 PM IST

Share Via

BMC on 17 July shared pictures of Mumbaikars enjoy... moreBMC on 17 July shared pictures of Mumbaikars enjoying sea waves during the high tide at the recently built viewing deck at the Girgaum Chowpatty.