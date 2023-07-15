In pics: MW X5 facelift launched in India at ₹ 93.90 lakh. Have a look!

6 Photos . Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 03:53 PM IST

BMW X5 facelift has debuted in India. The new BMW ... moreBMW X5 facelift has debuted in India. The new BMW X5 facelift is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and is offered in both petrol and diesel variants at all BMW India dealerships.

1/6The locally produced BMW X5 facelift has been launched in India, available in petrol and diesel variants at all BMW India dealerships. It features a range of metallic paint options such as Brooklyn Grey, Carbon Black, Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Tanzanite Blue, and Black Sapphire. (BMW)

2/6The new BMW X5 facelift is available in four different variants with varying features and price points. The xDrive40i xLine variant starts at ₹ 93,90,000, while the xDrive40i M Sport variant is priced at ₹ 1,04,90,000. The xDrive30d xLine variant starts at ₹ 95,90,000, and the xDrive30d M Sport variant is priced at ₹ 1,06,90,000. (BMW)

3/62023 BMW X5 facelift comes with updated matrix Adaptive LED headlights with blue accents and BMW Selective Beam. The car comes as standard with roof rails and Exterior Line in Satin Aluminium Satin Aluminium trim on the xLine variant. (BMW)

4/6On the rear is the newly designed L-shaped rear lights. (BMW)

5/6Inside the cabin of the car is the 12.3- inch fully digital BMW widescreen curved display and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches. Another new feature is the ambient light bar with crystalline surface structure and highly effective LED backlighting integrated below the trim element in the front passenger area. (BMW)