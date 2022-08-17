In Pics | NASA's Artemis I rocket launch, check how you can participate 6 Photos . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 06:28 PM IST Livemint NASA Artemis I will not have any crew but, NASA's long-term plan is to send astronauts back on lunar surfaceNASA is celebrating 50th anniversary of the Apollo 17 mission launched on 17 December 1972, the last time humans set foot on the lunar surface 1/6NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket is rolled out to Launch Pad Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center. This is a key moment for NASA as it is celebrating 50th anniversary of the Apollo 17 mission. (AFP) 2/6NASA's Artemis I is an uncrewed test flight, will feature the first blastoff of the massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which will be the most powerful in the world when it goes into operation. (AFP) 3/6NASA is excited about the flight tests which will pave the way a new generation of highly talented and diverse corps of astronauts. (NASA/Twitter) 4/6US Astronauts Stanley Glen Love (L) and Donald Pettit (R) pose before the roll out of NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket launch. The rocket will propel the Orion crew capsule into orbit around the Moon. The spacecraft will remain in space for 42 days before returning to Earth. (AFP) 5/6NASA has asked educators and students to observe the Moon and craft something from what they have observed and share their results with the space agency (NASA/Twitter) 6/6With the launch on this Lunar Mission NASA plans to go back to the Moon after 50 years. In 1972, Apollo 17 mission was launched by NASA which was the last lunar mission of Apollo series. (NASA)