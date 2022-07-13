IN PICS | NASA reveals James Webb telescope's images of unseen universe 5 Photos . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 11:16 AM IST Livemint US Space agency NASA has released stunning images of universe from James Webb space telescope. The Webb telsecope revealed the clearest image to date of the early universe, going back 13 billion years. The James Webb Space Telescope is the world's premier space science observatory. Webb is designed to solve mysteries of solar system. 1/5NASA has released deepest look of the cosmos ever captured on James Webb Space Telescope 2/5Called the Cosmic Cliffs, this image is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by James Webb, it reveals for the first time previously invisible areas of star birth. 3/5Meet the Stephan’s Quintet, a compact group of galaxies, located in the constellation Pegasus. James Webb’s view pierced through the shroud of dust surrounding the center of one galaxy, to reveal the velocity and composition of the gas near its supermassive black hole. 4/5Southern Ring Nebula: This planetary nebula, an expanding cloud of gas that surrounds a dying star, is approximately 2,000 light years away. It's second dying star into full view for the first time. 5/5James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists will get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. (AP)