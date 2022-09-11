OPEN APP

In pics: National Flag flown at half-mast to mourn demise of Queen Elizabeth II

4 Photos . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 09:16 AM IST Livemint

Queen Elizabeth II the UK's longest-serving monarc... more

The national flag is flown at  half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day
As a mark of respect to the departed Queen Elizabeth II, Indian government had decided there will be one-day state mourning on 11 September
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at the demise of Queen Elizabeth II
 Meanwhile, the funeral of queen will be held on Monday, September 19 and reports indicate to give tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her demise, royal gun salutes of 96 rounds to mark each year of her long life
