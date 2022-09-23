In Pics: Nationwide anti-hijab protest in Iran

9 Photos . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 01:38 PM IST

Iran is witnessing one of its worst unrest after t... moreIran is witnessing one of its worst unrest after the country’s morality police physically assaulted a 22-year-old Kurdish girl Mahsa Amini, to death for wearing her hijab inappropriately. Her death has sparked a global protest against restrictions on women in Iran