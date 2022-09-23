In Pics: Nationwide anti-hijab protest in Iran 9 Photos . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 01:38 PM IST Livemint Iran is witnessing one of its worst unrest after t... moreIran is witnessing one of its worst unrest after the country’s morality police physically assaulted a 22-year-old Kurdish girl Mahsa Amini, to death for wearing her hijab inappropriately. Her death has sparked a global protest against restrictions on women in Iran 1/9After spending three days in coma, 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, succumbed to her injuries on 16 September in Iran. She died in police custody for allegedly violating the country's hijab rules. (AFP) 2/9However, her death has sparked a nation wide protests against restriction on women in Iran. Led by the women of Iran, the protest has gained momentum and has spread to several other countries as well. Several people have lost their lives during the protest. (AP) 3/9Led by the women of the country, the protest has seen massive support from different genders. Photos of women cutting their hair and removing their headscarfs as a part of the protest are widely circulated on the internet. (AP) 4/9Several women have come on street and even cut their hair in protest after the death of Mahsa Amini. In the picture, an Iranian women living in Tukey chopped off her hair with scissors during a protest. (AFP) 5/9Tens of thousand of people are hitting on the streets of Iran to protest against the current Iranian regime for their conservative policies. The protest has gone violent and around 9 deaths have been reported since the outbreak of the anti-hijab protest. (AP) 6/9After the 1979, Islamic Revolution, the women in the country were supposed to follow a fixed mandatory dress code in public. They must come out by wearing head scarf and loose-fitting clothing to hide their figures in public. (REUTERS) 7/9Beside in Iran, the women are heavily protesting in other countries like USA and Germany. These ladies are the exile Iranians of the National Council of Resistance of Iran who are protesting in front of the embassy of Iran in Berlin, Germany, (AP) 8/9Mahsa Amini, was on a visit with her family to Tehran, Iran's capital. During her visit she was detained by morality police of Iran because she was wearing loose headscarf. (REUTERS) 9/9Despite of severe restrictions on women, many of them have showed the courage to stand up against the state atrocities for their own rights. (AFP)