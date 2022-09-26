OPEN APP

In pics: Neelakurinji flowers that bloom once in every 12 years

6 Photos . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 04:37 PM IST Livemint

The blossoms grow at an elevation of 1,300 to 2,40... more

Neelakurinji blooms in Mullayyanagiri/Bababudangiri mountain range of Chickmagalur district in Karnataka. Once in 12 year phenomenon. (Twitter)
Neelakurinji blooms in Mullayyanagiri/Bababudangiri mountain range of Chickmagalur district in Karnataka. Once in 12 year phenomenon.
People enjoy the sight of beautiful Neelakurinji flower. (Twitter)
People enjoy the sight of beautiful Neelakurinji flower.
Strobilanthis Sessilis, known as Gurgi in Kannada (Neelakurinji, in Tamil), is endemic to Western ghats, India. (Twitter)
Strobilanthis Sessilis, known as Gurgi in Kannada (Neelakurinji, in Tamil), is endemic to Western ghats, India.
Neelakurinji  has bloomed in Chandradrona mountains in Chikkamagaluru after 16 years. The flowers blanket the mountains, gifting everybody a soothing visual treat. (Twitter)
Neelakurinji  has bloomed in Chandradrona mountains in Chikkamagaluru after 16 years. The flowers blanket the mountains, gifting everybody a soothing visual treat.
Tourists are heading to Karnataka’s Nilgiri Hill Ranges to witness the Kurinji flower also called as ‘flower of love’.  (Twitter)
Tourists are heading to Karnataka's Nilgiri Hill Ranges to witness the Kurinji flower also called as 'flower of love'.
Kurinji is a shrub found in the Western Ghats, Nilgiri Hills, which means the blue mountains, got their name from the purplish blue flowers of Neelakurinji. (Twitter)
Kurinji is a shrub found in the Western Ghats, Nilgiri Hills, which means the blue mountains, got their name from the purplish blue flowers of Neelakurinji.
