In pics: Neelakurinji flowers that bloom once in every 12 years

The blossoms grow at an elevation of 1,300 to 2,400 meters. The photos of the interesting sight went viral as beauty of the flowers caught everyone's eye. let's have a look. 1/6Neelakurinji blooms in Mullayyanagiri/Bababudangiri mountain range of Chickmagalur district in Karnataka. Once in 12 year phenomenon. (Twitter) 2/6People enjoy the sight of beautiful Neelakurinji flower. (Twitter) 3/6Strobilanthis Sessilis, known as Gurgi in Kannada (Neelakurinji, in Tamil), is endemic to Western ghats, India. (Twitter) 4/6Neelakurinji has bloomed in Chandradrona mountains in Chikkamagaluru after 16 years. The flowers blanket the mountains, gifting everybody a soothing visual treat. (Twitter) 5/6Tourists are heading to Karnataka's Nilgiri Hill Ranges to witness the Kurinji flower also called as 'flower of love'. (Twitter) 6/6Kurinji is a shrub found in the Western Ghats, Nilgiri Hills, which means the blue mountains, got their name from the purplish blue flowers of Neelakurinji. (Twitter)