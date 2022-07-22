In pics | Neeraj Chopra gives sterling performance, seals his spot in javelin throw finals 9 Photos . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 01:25 PM IST Livemint Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion, recorded a throw of 88.39m in his first attempt, breaching the qualifying mark of 83.50m 1/9Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo. In India, there's a wave of kids picking up the javelin. They all want to be the next Neeraj Chopra, who became the country's first Olympic champion in track and field during the Tokyo Games. (AP) 2/9Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra gave another sterling performance on Thursday to seal his spot in the men's javelin throw final at the prestigious World Athletics Championships in Eugene. (REUTERS) 3/9Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion, recorded a throw of 88.39m in his first attempt, breaching the qualifying mark of 83.50m. The Indian ace didn't take his second and third attempts. (REUTERS) 4/9Neeraj Chopra, who set a national record of 89.94m en route to a silver medal win at the Stockholm Diamond League earlier this year, set the tone in Group A with an 88.39m throw in his very first attempt. This was the third-best throw Neeraj Chopra has recorded in his career. (PTI) 5/9The qualifying cut of the Oregon 2022 men's javelin throw competition finals is set at 83.50m or the 12 best performers. The final cut list will be drawn up after the conclusion of Group B of qualifying, which is scheduled for later in the day. (HT_PRINT) 6/9Neeraj Chopra reacts as he competes in the final of the men's javelin throw event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo. Neeraj Chopra threw his javelin to 89.03 metres at Paavo Nurmi Games, creating a new National record and bettering his National record of 87.58 metres which he achieved during the Tokyo Olympics. (PTI) 7/9 Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra reacts after setting a new national record and his personal best with a throw of 89.94 mts at the Stockholm Diamond League. Chopra finished second at the meet after the reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada. (PTI) 8/9Neeraj Chopra celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. In India, there's a wave of kids picking up the javelin. They all want to be the next Neeraj Chopra, who became the country's first Olympic champion in track and field during the Tokyo Games. (AP) 9/9Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes in qualifications for the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP)