In Pics: NISAR, ISRO-NASA's joint mission

NASA-ISRO SAR Mission (NISAR) A dedicated U.S. and Indian InSAR mission, in partnership with ISRO, optimized for studying hazards and global environmental change 1/8NASA and ISRO are collaborating on developing an SUV-sized satellite called NISAR which will be launched in 2022 from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) into a near-polar orbit. 2/8The Name 'NISAR': The name NISAR is short for NASA-ISRO-SAR. SAR here refers to the Synthetic Aperture Radar that NASA will use to measure changes in the surface of the Earth. (ISRO) 3/8It will scan the globe every 12 days over the course of its three-year mission of imaging the Earth's land, ice sheets and sea ice to give an unprecedented view of the planet. (NASA) 4/8NASA will provide one of the radars for the satellite, a high-rate communication subsystem for science data, GPS receivers and a payload data subsystem. NISAR will be equipped with the largest reflector antenna ever launched by NASA. 5/8Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) will provide the spacecraft bus, the second type of radar (called the S-band radar), the launch vehicle and associated launch services. (NASA) 6/8S-Band Radar S band radars operate on a wavelength of 8-15 cm and a frequency of 2-4 GHz. Because of the wavelength and frequency, S-band radars are not easily attenuated. This makes them useful for near and far range weather observation. 7/8NISAR's data can help people worldwide better manage natural resources and hazards, as well as providing information for scientists to better understand the effects and pace of climate change. (ISRO) 8/8As the mission continues for years, the data will allow for better understanding of the causes and consequences of land surface changes. It will also add to our understanding of our planet's hard outer layer, called its crust. (NASA)