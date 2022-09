In Pics: NISAR, ISRO-NASA's joint mission

21 Sep 2022

NASA-ISRO SAR Mission (NISAR) A dedicated U.S. and Indian InSAR mission, in partnership with ISRO, optimized for studying hazards and global environmental change

1/8NASA and ISRO are collaborating on developing an SUV-sized satellite called NISAR which will be launched in 2022 from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) into a near-polar orbit.

2/8The Name ‘NISAR’: The name NISAR is short for NASA-ISRO-SAR. SAR here refers to the Synthetic Aperture Radar that NASA will use to measure changes in the surface of the Earth.

3/8It will scan the globe every 12 days over the course of its three-year mission of imaging the Earth’s land, ice sheets and sea ice to give an unprecedented view of the planet.

4/8NASA will provide one of the radars for the satellite, a high-rate communication subsystem for science data, GPS receivers and a payload data subsystem. NISAR will be equipped with the largest reflector antenna ever launched by NASA.

5/8Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) will provide the spacecraft bus, the second type of radar (called the S-band radar), the launch vehicle and associated launch services.

6/8S-Band Radar S band radars operate on a wavelength of 8-15 cm and a frequency of 2-4 GHz. Because of the wavelength and frequency, S-band radars are not easily attenuated. This makes them useful for near and far range weather observation.

7/8NISAR's data can help people worldwide better manage natural resources and hazards, as well as providing information for scientists to better understand the effects and pace of climate change.