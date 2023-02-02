Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In pics: Nissan Max-Out Concept car presented from future!

In pics: Nissan Max-Out Concept car presented from future!

5 Photos . Updated: 02 Feb 2023, 06:59 PM IST Livemint

1/5The Nissan Max-Out is a convertible concept, an all-electric sports roadster from future. 
2/5The design appears digitised with many lighting elements. 
3/5The concept seems to have huge cabin space. 
4/5The cabin sports a wide digital screen capable of handling multiple tasks. 
5/5The car gets a low profile giving it a low slung design. 