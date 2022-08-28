OPEN APP

In Pics: Noida Supertech twin towers turn to dust

Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 03:14 PM IST

The Supertech Twin Towers were demolished by Noida... more

Over 3,700 kg explosives were used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.  (PTI)
Balconies, doors and windows of residential apartments covered, ahead of the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida (PTI)
An anti-smog gun is used to curb pollution in the vicinity of Supertech twin towers, ahead of its demolition in Noida.  (PTI)
People vacating the area ahead of the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida on Sunday. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)
The Noida Police stand guard near a barricade, ahead of demolition of Supertech twin towers. The Police has secured the area before demolition and the traffic was diverted (PTI)
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel deployed ahead of the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida to tackle any sort of eventuality.  (PTI)
Volunteers help vacate stray dogs from the area around Supertech twin towers ahead of the demolition with explosives in compliance with a Supreme Court order. (PTI)
Noida Supertech towers brought down in 9-second operation after a battle of 9 years. (Twitter)
