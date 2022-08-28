In Pics: Noida Supertech twin towers turn to dust

8 Photos . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 03:14 PM IST

The Supertech Twin Towers were demolished by Noida administration on Sunday after the Supreme Court ruled for their demolition as they were built over grave violations of building norms

1/8Over 3,700 kg explosives were used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

2/8Balconies, doors and windows of residential apartments covered, ahead of the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida

3/8An anti-smog gun is used to curb pollution in the vicinity of Supertech twin towers, ahead of its demolition in Noida.

4/8People vacating the area ahead of the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida on Sunday. (PTI)

5/8The Noida Police stand guard near a barricade, ahead of demolition of Supertech twin towers. The Police has secured the area before demolition and the traffic was diverted

6/8National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel deployed ahead of the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida to tackle any sort of eventuality.

7/8Volunteers help vacate stray dogs from the area around Supertech twin towers ahead of the demolition with explosives in compliance with a Supreme Court order.