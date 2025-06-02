In Pics: Northern lights dazzle across the US sky in a mesmerising display

Updated: 02 Jun 2025, 11:04 AM IST

A powerful geomagnetic storm is expected to illuminate the US skies from Sunday night into early Monday, giving millions a rare chance to witness the aurora borealis far beyond the Arctic Circle.

1/5The northern lights occur when coronal mass ejections, bursts of solar material, collide with Earth’s magnetic field. (X)

2/5According to the NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Centre, the aurora borealis could be visible as far south as Northern California and Alabama. (X)

3/5The brightest display of the Northern lights is expected in northern states, such as Michigan and Washington. (X)

4/5Residents in the central Plains, Midwest, and even parts of the South and Mid-Atlantic might also catch a glimpse of the glow along the northern horizon. (X)