Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jun 02 2025 10:57:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.90 -1.30%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 816.20 0.47%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 710.90 -1.19%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 331.75 -0.75%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,402.85 -1.26%
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: Northern lights dazzle across the US sky in a mesmerising display

In Pics: Northern lights dazzle across the US sky in a mesmerising display

5 Photos . Updated: 02 Jun 2025, 11:04 AM IST Livemint

A powerful geomagnetic storm is expected to illuminate the US skies from Sunday night into early Monday, giving millions a rare chance to witness the aurora borealis far beyond the Arctic Circle.

The northern lights occur when coronal mass ejections, bursts of solar material, collide with Earth’s magnetic field. (X)

1/5The northern lights occur when coronal mass ejections, bursts of solar material, collide with Earth’s magnetic field. (X)

According to the NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Centre, the aurora borealis could be visible as far south as Northern California and Alabama. (X)

2/5According to the NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Centre, the aurora borealis could be visible as far south as Northern California and Alabama. (X)

The brightest display of the Northern lights is expected in northern states, such as Michigan and Washington. (X)

3/5The brightest display of the Northern lights is expected in northern states, such as Michigan and Washington. (X)

Residents in the central Plains, Midwest, and even parts of the South and Mid-Atlantic might also catch a glimpse of the glow along the northern horizon. (X)

4/5Residents in the central Plains, Midwest, and even parts of the South and Mid-Atlantic might also catch a glimpse of the glow along the northern horizon. (X)

The Pacific Northwest and Northern California are likely to enjoy favourable viewing conditions, particularly during the early evening hours. (X)

5/5The Pacific Northwest and Northern California are likely to enjoy favourable viewing conditions, particularly during the early evening hours. (X)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue