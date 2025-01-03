In Pics: Northern lights shine across the UK on first day of New Year 2025

Updated: 03 Jan 2025

The start of 2025 witnessed a remarkable display of the Northern Lights across the UK. Following a powerful solar storm, the aurora borealis, with its vibrant hues, was observed from northern Scotland to South Wales.

1/10Given the recent peak in solar activity, more opportunities to witness the aurora are anticipated throughout the year. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

2/10Solar activity increased on New Year's Eve with a geomagnetic storm sending bursts of energy directed towards Earth. (AP)

3/10This picture taken from the southeastern France village of La Roquebrussanne showing an aurora borealis early on 1 January 2025. (AFP)

4/10The Northern Lights were seen in an incredible display in the skies over Lindisfarne Castle in Northumberland. (PA/Owen Humphreys)

5/10Social media users flooded the Internet with pictures of the northern lights in their areas. (X: London On The Inside)

6/10The auroras, which are most commonly seen over high polar latitudes but can spread south, are chiefly influenced by geomagnetic storms which originate from activity on the Sun. ( Steve Milne @The_Cullenloon)

7/10The sun works on a cycle of about 11 years called the solar cycle – with peak sunspot activity on the surface of the Sun referred to as solar maximum. (X @ Emily Duffield)

8/10Sunspots give the potential for Earth-directed releases of large bursts of energy, called coronal mass ejections, which can lead to aurora visibility. (@Joeynoble)

9/10Aurora displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere around the magnetic poles. (@JBCOYS99)