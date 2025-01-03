Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 03 2025 09:07:13
  1. ITC share price
  2. 489.10 -0.03%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.25 0.07%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 767.95 0.39%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,247.75 0.49%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 303.50 -0.05%
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: Northern lights shine across the UK on first day of New Year 2025

In Pics: Northern lights shine across the UK on first day of New Year 2025

10 Photos . Updated: 03 Jan 2025, 09:02 AM IST Livemint

The start of 2025 witnessed a remarkable display of the Northern Lights across the UK. Following a powerful solar storm, the aurora borealis, with its vibrant hues, was observed from northern Scotland to South Wales. 

Given the recent peak in solar activity, more opportunities to witness the aurora are anticipated throughout the year. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

1/10Given the recent peak in solar activity, more opportunities to witness the aurora are anticipated throughout the year. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

Solar activity increased on New Year's Eve with a geomagnetic storm sending bursts of energy directed towards Earth. (AP)

2/10Solar activity increased on New Year's Eve with a geomagnetic storm sending bursts of energy directed towards Earth. (AP)

This picture taken from the southeastern France village of La Roquebrussanne showing an aurora borealis early on 1 January 2025.  (AFP)

3/10This picture taken from the southeastern France village of La Roquebrussanne showing an aurora borealis early on 1 January 2025.  (AFP)

The Northern Lights were seen in an incredible display in the skies over Lindisfarne Castle in Northumberland.  (PA/Owen Humphreys)

4/10The Northern Lights were seen in an incredible display in the skies over Lindisfarne Castle in Northumberland.  (PA/Owen Humphreys)

Social media users flooded the Internet with pictures of the northern lights in their areas. (X: London On The Inside)

5/10Social media users flooded the Internet with pictures of the northern lights in their areas. (X: London On The Inside)

The auroras, which are most commonly seen over high polar latitudes but can spread south, are chiefly influenced by geomagnetic storms which originate from activity on the Sun. ( Steve Milne @The_Cullenloon)

6/10The auroras, which are most commonly seen over high polar latitudes but can spread south, are chiefly influenced by geomagnetic storms which originate from activity on the Sun. ( Steve Milne @The_Cullenloon)

The sun works on a cycle of about 11 years called the solar cycle – with peak sunspot activity on the surface of the Sun referred to as solar maximum.  (X @ Emily Duffield)

7/10The sun works on a cycle of about 11 years called the solar cycle – with peak sunspot activity on the surface of the Sun referred to as solar maximum.  (X @ Emily Duffield)

Sunspots give the potential for Earth-directed releases of large bursts of energy, called coronal mass ejections, which can lead to aurora visibility. (@Joeynoble)

8/10Sunspots give the potential for Earth-directed releases of large bursts of energy, called coronal mass ejections, which can lead to aurora visibility. (@Joeynoble)

Aurora displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere around the magnetic poles. (@JBCOYS99)

9/10Aurora displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere around the magnetic poles. (@JBCOYS99)

As they collide, light is emitted at various wavelengths, creating colourful displays in the sky. (X: @geomag.uk)

10/10As they collide, light is emitted at various wavelengths, creating colourful displays in the sky. (X: @geomag.uk)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue